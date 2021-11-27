First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.35.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSLR traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 843,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,679. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $114,838,000. Amundi bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

