First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

