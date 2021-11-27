First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in November

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNMC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.