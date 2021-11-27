First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in November

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RNMC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
