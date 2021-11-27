FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

