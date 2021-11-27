Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock remained flat at $$182.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.