Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:FLR opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

