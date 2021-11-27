Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,528.68

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,528.68 ($19.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,570 ($20.51). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,555 ($20.32), with a volume of 43,239 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £912.19 million and a PE ratio of 32.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,528.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.04.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.