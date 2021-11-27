Folketrygdfondet Acquires 179,319 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the period. ABB accounts for about 1.7% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Folketrygdfondet owned about 0.10% of ABB worth $67,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

