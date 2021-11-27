Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 85 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $15,875,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $635.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $630.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

