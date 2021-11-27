Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $241.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,519 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

