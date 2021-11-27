Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

CHD stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

