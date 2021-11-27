Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Fortive worth $69,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 68,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fortive by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 99,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

