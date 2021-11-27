Foundry Partners LLC Buys 293,587 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,587 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 661.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 584,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 645,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.