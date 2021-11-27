Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135,505 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE KRA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.19. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

