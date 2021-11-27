Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Kennametal worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

