Foundry Partners LLC Sells 63,836 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 63,836 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of DHT worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 7.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DHT by 419.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DHT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.59 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

