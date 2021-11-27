Foundry Partners LLC Takes $9.66 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 573,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

