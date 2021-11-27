Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Shares of FNV opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

