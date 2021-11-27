Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 27.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.06 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.