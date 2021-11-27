Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 71.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 122,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

