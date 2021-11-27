Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $33.14. 1,913,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

