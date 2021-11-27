Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FRU opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.02.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRU. Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ci Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.