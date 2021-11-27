FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 133,862 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

