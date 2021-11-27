FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.10. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $91.87.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

