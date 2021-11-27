Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce sales of $274.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.70 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,797 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Funko by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 386,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

