Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.59 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $45.59 million and $4.05 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,612.60 or 0.99780704 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,224,789 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

