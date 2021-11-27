FY2021 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Increased by Analyst

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $11.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ZEUS stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $351,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

