FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $20.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

NYSE RS opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

