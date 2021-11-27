FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

