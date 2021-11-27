GamerCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.65 or 0.07412925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.52 or 0.99892582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

