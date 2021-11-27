General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,097 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.