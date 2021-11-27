General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $229,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $48,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $3,540,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

