Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Genus has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Genus Company Profile

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

