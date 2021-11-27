Geode Capital Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $247,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

