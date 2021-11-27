Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

LGO opened at $10.05 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $650.50 million and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

