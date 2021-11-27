Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,389 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newtek Business Services worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 35,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NEWT stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $671.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

