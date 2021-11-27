Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 47.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NYSE GKOS opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

