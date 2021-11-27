Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 97,283.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

