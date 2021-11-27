Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

