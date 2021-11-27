Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $318.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $256.84 on Tuesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.65 and its 200 day moving average is $268.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Globant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

