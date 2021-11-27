Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 215,074 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,074 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,347,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 742,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 735,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

