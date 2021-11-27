Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $60.43 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.