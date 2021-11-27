Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $33.51 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $810.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

