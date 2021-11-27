Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Opera stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $913.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

