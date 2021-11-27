Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 73,877 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $415.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

