Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. FMR LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

LOCO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $492.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

