Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golub Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

