GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock worth $3,866,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 238,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

