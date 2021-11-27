Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.87 ($28.26).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC stock opened at €21.18 ($24.07) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.64.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.