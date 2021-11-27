Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.87 ($28.26).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC opened at €21.18 ($24.07) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.64.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.